Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack tames your EDC at $45 (Save 25%)

-
Twelve South
Reg. $60 $45

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack Organizer for $44.89 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and is the best since October. Twelve South’s CaddySack organizes all of the gear in your everyday carry with a leather exterior. On the inside, you’ll find various straps for securing all kinds of gear from cables and chargers, to dongles and more. Over 195 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Ditch the leather stylings found above to go with this more affordable cable organizer for $17 at Amazon. While it won’t look nearly as nice as the Twelve South option, it will tackle the tech clutter in much the same way with various slots to hold cables, chargers, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers here to round out the package.

Then be sure to check out the new Surface Snap from Twelve South for another way to tame your setup. This accessory shares much of the same leather build as found above, but looks to help tackle cable management at the desk, rather than in your backpack. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here, and then check out the other ongoing price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide.

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack features:

Meet the newest edition to the BookBook library – CaddySack – a travel tote for all the essentials you need to travel with iDevices. Inside you’ll find a collection of adjustable elastic bands that neatly organize and protect items like your Power Adapter, USB adapters, dongles, cables and AirPods or earbuds – it even has a dedicated spot for your Apple Pencil. Toss this handy little organizer in your bag along with your laptop and you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips.

