Today’s bed deals slash up to $209 off Zinus and Casper solutions priced from $54

Amazon is offering the Zinus Wen Queen Bed Frame for $270.91 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This all-white bed frame is a great option that’s ready to brighten up your bedroom. Once assembled it measures 74.5- by 38- by 12-inches and weighs in at 43.3-pounds. Wood slats form a sturdy base that sidelines the need for a box spring to keep overall cost low. Zinus backs this unit with a 5-year warranty, helping confirm today’s purchase is an investment that’s ready to last for many years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed deals priced from $54.

More bed deals:

Why stop at a new bed when there are a ton of other furniture deals available? Our most recent discovery is on Zinus’ 55-inch desk at $90, but that’s just one. Other standout discounts include Amazon’s Mid-Century Coffee Table at $125.50 alongside Rivet’s Frederick Leather Sofa at $500 off. For even more be sure to peek at our home goods guide.

Zinus Wen Queen Bed Frame features:

Strong wood slats and frames support for increased mattress life | Mattress sold separately

Product size – 74.5” L x 38” W x 12” H | Headboard height – 43.2 | Weight – 43.3 lb. | Distance between slats – 3.07 to 3.5” | Weight capacity – 350 lbs.

Off-white wood headboard and frame | Worry free 5 year warranty

Non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving

Full assembly required | Headboard is not removable | No box spring required

