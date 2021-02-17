FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first price cuts from $21 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Save 22% From $21

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS MagSafe Charging Tray Duo for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $28 going rate that you’ll pay for other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the first discount we’ve seen. elago’s new MS Charging Tray Duo lives up to its name with space to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. The silicone accessory has room to slot in an official MagSafe and Apple Watch charger, as well as a divot to rest AirPods or your keys in. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, elago’s official Amazon store is discounting its standard MS Charging Tray to $20.69 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $25, today’s offer amounts to over $4 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a similar design to the lead deal, this charger ditches the spot to refuel your Apple Watch for a lower-profile design. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of shoppers.

While neither of the trays noted above include Apple’s magnetic charger, you can currently lock-in an all-time low on the MagSafe accessory at $34. But if you’d rather go with a third-party offering CHOETECH’s MagSafe Charger is still down to $20. Otherwise, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounts today.

elago MS Charging Tray Duo features:

Elago’s new tray duo is compatible with magsafe and helps organize your space by providing an area to keep your things in one spot. Keep your desk or counter organized while charging your phone and apple watch! The tray is made from premium, scratch-free silicone material which helps protect your things and the surface the tray rests on. Keep your keys, wallet, rings, etc in the tray section and always know where your things are!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-bac...
Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now near...
TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shi...
Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now ...
Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your ga...
Amazon’s 8-pack of Rubber Furniture Pads hits $6 ...
Save up to 36% on official Samsung power banks, Qi char...
Kershaw’s 9-inch Clearwater Fillet Knife strikes ...
Show More Comments

Related

elago leverages MagSafe on new line of affordable iPhone and Apple Watch accessories

Learn More

Green Deals: 4-pack of C by GE Smart LED Light Bulbs $20, more

Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Stand $13 (Save 35%), more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $75+

Clean any mess with Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60

$60 Learn More

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-backed products, more on the way

Learn More
Reg. $20

Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now nearly 50% off at just over $10

$10 Learn More
$18 off

TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shipped with this code

$52 Learn More
50% off

Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now up to 47% off at $16 + more from $7

From $7 Learn More