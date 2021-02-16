Are you ready to hit your 2021 goals? Under Armour just launched its new spring arrivals with hundreds of items to boost your warm-weather workouts. This spring collection features running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more that are very on-trend and highly functional as well. Under Armour also stated that “we just added hundreds of new styles, all built to help you hustle harder than ever.” Plus, Under Armour offers free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Under Armour and you will want to check out the New Balance and David Sunflowers collaboration.

Under Armour Men’s New Spring Arrivals

If you love to play basketball, then you will want to check out the new Unisex UA Embiid One Basketball Shoes. This style is ready to hit the court with an array of top-notch features. These shoes are supportive, breathable, and lightweight. This style has a rigid footbed to help grip the ground, and you can choose from an array of color options. It’s priced at $120 and rated 4/5 stars.

Another on-trend piece from this collection is the UA Sportstyle Joggers that are priced at $60. These joggers are available in an array of color options and also feature sweat-wicking material. Plus, with over 200 positive reviews already, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Under Armour Women’s Top Picks

Project Rock designed by Dewayne Johnson just released a bunch of new arrivals. The new Project Rock 3 Training Shoes are great for running and spring workouts. This style has a sock-like fit to slip right on and they feature a “zero-gravity feel” to maintain energy return that helps eliminate impact. These shoes are also highly flexible for quick movements and a natural stride. You can find them available in two color options, and they’re priced at $120.

Leggings are a must-have during women’s training sessions. The UA Rush Seamless Ankle Leggings are a new arrival for Under Armour and designed to help keep you comfortable during sweat sessions. The four-way stretch material adds mobility, and it features a nearly sew-free construction to eliminate chafing.

Finally, the Under Armour Tech Twist 1/2-Zip Pullover is available in several color options and will be worn year-round. This style pairs nicely with leggings, shorts, joggers, or jeans alike. It also has sweat-wicking fabric and the anti-odor material to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day. This pullover is priced at $45 and rated 4.2/5 stars.

