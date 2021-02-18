Apple launches TV show sale from $5: Mad Men, Downton Abbey, Cowboy Bebop, more

Following its DC superhero movie bundle sale from earlier in the week, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back with a selection of TV show discounts, as well as anime series and more starting at $5. Ranging from popular series like Mad Men and Downton Abbey to Cowboy Bebop, My Hero Academia, and more, everything here will become a permanent addition to your library of content. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable TV show deals today include:

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $9.99 or less per season. You’ll find everything here from new releases on Netflix to classic comedies and critically-acclaimed dramas. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content.

$5 Anime series on sale, too

Be sure to go check out all of the offers in from the sale earlier in the week to get your superhero fix, and then shop our media guide for even more deals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!