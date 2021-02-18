FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s Alexa Smart Speaker with AirPlay 2, 10W Qi charging now $180 (Amazon low, Reg. $300)

Reg. $300 $180

Amazon is now offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker with Alexa and Siri for $179.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $300, today’s deal is a sizable $120 and 40% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Compatible with iPhone, Samsung Galaxy models, and other Qi-enabled devices, this wireless charger and speaker combo features built-in voice command support for controlling music (and more) as well as the ability to connect with AirPlay 2-enabled smart speakers for whole home audio. However, it boasts a Devialet-designed audio system of its own with a “Push-Push” dual woofer design that “cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now if the wireless charging aspect of today’s lead deal isn’t exciting you, there are far more affordable Alexa-enabled speakers out there. Amazon’s all-new Echo Dot (4th generation, 2020 release) is great alternative at $50, if the previous-generation model at $40 won’t cut it. The sound quality likely won’t be as good to your ears, nor is there AirPlay 2 support, but you’re getting a perfectly capable wireless home speaker with Alexa built right in for a fraction of the price. Just be sure to check out this Echo Dot bundle offer with two Hue bulbs for $80

We also have some great deals live on Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers if you’re looking for a workstation-like solution. Deals start from $90 for the pair and there are several different models to browse through right here. Hit up our Bluetooth speaker and Mac accessory guides for more. 

More on the Belkin SoundForm Elite:

  • Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device
  • Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance
  • “Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience
  • Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

