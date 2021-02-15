Add a pair of Mackie’s latest CR-X speakers to your workstation at new lows from $90

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Mackie’s latest CR-X Speaker pairs starting at $89.99 shipped. Headlining is the CR4-XBT 4-inch Bluetooth Speakers for $139.99. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from $170, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, marks only the second notable price cut, and is a new all-time low.

Having launched last year, the most recent addition to Mackie’s stable of desktop audio gear delivers 80W of stereo sound with two powered monitors. Ideal for upgrading your audio recording workstation or just to elevate the sound of your Mac setup, these speakers feature a 4-inch driver design and Bluetooth connectivity to easily pair with the rest of your workstation. Over 440 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Mackie Speaker deals:

While you’re upgrading the workstation, Seagate’s Ultra Touch Portable SSD lineup is worth checking out for adding to your setup considering prices start at $67. If you’re in need of some additional storage, the all-time low pricing is hard to pass up on. But then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more.

Mackie CR4-XBT Bluetooth Speaker features:

The Mackie CR4-XBT is a pair of Bluetooth-enabled Creative Reference Series 4″ multimedia monitors offering a compact solution for quality audio playback in home studios and gaming setups. With 50W of amplification driving 4″ woofers and 0.75″ tweeters, the CR4-XBT monitors work well whether you’re creating content or casually enjoying some tunes. The pair consists of one passive speaker and one powered speaker that connect with an included speaker cable.

