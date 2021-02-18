FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless alerts and reaches 230-feet at $18 (31% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSmart HomeGovee
31% off $18

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Wireless Grilling Thermometer for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 45NGCOMZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 31% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might not be grilling right now, spring is just around the corner. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. It can measure from 32- to 572-degrees, making it perfect for all kinds of monitoring. Plus, the alert function can let you know as soon as your meal hits a specific temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

After you check out the deals above, be sure to swing by our home goods guide after taking a look at the deals above. Today, we’ve found a 2-pack of double-sided pillows for $36sofasbackpacks, and much more.

  • Remote Monitoring: Easily monitor food temperature in real-time on your smartphone within a 230ft Bluetooth range. Ensure the quality of your meat from the comfort of your couch.
  • Fast & Accurate: Receive temperature readings in just 1s with an accuracy of 1.8°F/1°C for a range of 32° to 572℉. Helpful temperature charts generate within 2 hours, and calibration is available at a ±5℃ range.
  • Alert Function: Create a preset temp range, and once your food falls out of that range, the thermometer will emit an alarm. You will also receive a notification on your smartphone via the Govee Home app.
  • Temperature Advice: Enjoy up to 14 temp recommendations for 6 types of food and a DIY temp function on the app. Cook confidently while improving your food taste, even if you are a beginner.
  • Easy to Place: With a magnet and stand, the digital thermometer is easy to place anywhere. The Govee Home app also supports switching temperature units and muting alarms for an optimized cooking experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Smart Home Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $42...
This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reac...
Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+...
simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Tr...
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Toothbrush + tra...
Hang your hat or jacket with a new all-time low on this...
JOBY’s GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod upgrades your...
Add 6,400-lumens of light to your yard with a 2-pack of...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: 2-pack 9,000-lumen LED garage light bulbs under $40, more

Learn More
75% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf Story, MK 11, Crash, more up to 75% off

$3.50+ Learn More
28% off

Amazon’s Memory Foam Queen Mattress ships for $428, more from $33 (Up to 28% off)

From $33 Learn More
50% off

This outdoor OTA antenna supports two TVs, 4K, and reaches 150-miles at $20 (50% off)

$20 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale now live with up to 30% in savings

Now Live! Learn More
25% off

Save up to 25% on OtterBox’s Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra Cases at new lows from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 20%

simplehuman’s premium 1.2-Gal. Stainless Steel Trash Can strikes $20 Prime shipped (20% off)

$20 Learn More

Free Microsoft Xbox FPS Boost update breathes new life into old games

Learn More