Govee’s Bluetooth grill thermometer has wireless alerts and reaches 230-feet at $18 (31% off)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Wireless Grilling Thermometer for $17.99 Prime shipped with the code 45NGCOMZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 31% from its normal going rate, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might not be grilling right now, spring is just around the corner. This thermometer features remote monitoring thanks to a built-in Bluetooth connection that can reach up to 230-feet, meaning you can check up on dinner without heading outside. It can measure from 32- to 572-degrees, making it perfect for all kinds of monitoring. Plus, the alert function can let you know as soon as your meal hits a specific temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you only need a single probe? Check out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. It’s $9 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

