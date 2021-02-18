FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New low greets Amazon’s Premium Backpack at under $11 (Save 30%)

-
Amazon low Under $11

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Premium Backpack for $10.82 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This Amazon offering features a “lightweight yet durable” design that’s “ideal for work, travel, or school.” It can accommodate any modern MacBook in addition to “most 15-inch laptops.” Inside the front pocket you’ll find an organizer with eight sections perfect for storing “keys, pens/pencils, a cell phone, and more.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re like me, you try to keep all of your screens free of smudges and smears. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to snatch up Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at $2. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your bag, making it a cinch to clean screens as needed.

Once you’re back home, give yourself an official place to get work done with the discounted Zinus’ Tresa Desk. We spotted a $28 price drop today, allowing you to pick it up for $111.50. Standout features include a “side storage area, cable manager, and monitor stand.” Swing by the full post to see if it’s a furniture piece that’ll work nicely in your space.

Amazon Basics Premium Backpack features:

  • Lightweight yet durable multi-compartment backpack – ideal for work, travel, or school
  • Fits most 15-inch laptops; separate padded laptop compartment with top strap to keep laptop in place
  • Front pocket organizer with eight sections for keys, pens/pencils, a cell phone, and more
  • Padded shoulder straps and back padding offer extra back support and comfort; top loop handle for a secure hold when picking up or moving the backpack
  • Front carabiner clip; external water-bottle pouches; secure strap for sunglasses
  • Capacity: 1626 cubic inches/ 26.6 liters

