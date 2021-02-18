Pad & Quill has now kicked off its winter leather iPad case sale with up to 30% in savings. Just about all of the brand’s handmade leather and linen iPad cases and covers are now marked down and you can use our promo code below to knock an additional 15% off your total. This is a great time to scoop up a high-quality iPad case with a 25-year leather warranty, whether you have a previous-generation model or Apple’s latest and greatest. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale:

It’s tough to go wrong in the Pad & Quill winter leather iPad case sale. These are some of the best deals we have tracked this year and everything gets even more affordable when you apply code PQ15 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $35 and you can browse through all of the discounted options right here.

One standout is the 2020 Oxford Magnetic Leather Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $119.96. However, with the promo code above, your total will drop to $101.97 shipped. That’s more than 30% off the regular $150 price tag and one of the best prices we have tracked since they were unveiled as the brand’s first magnetic leather option. Designed to “also accommodate the Magic/Smart keyboards,” you’ll find Pad & Quill’s usual attention to detail, American full-grain bridle leather, an elastic strap closure, built-in viewing stand, and that stellar 25-year leather warranty. Learn more about this one in our launch coverage right here.

Then head over to this landing page to check out the rest of the options in the winter leather iPad case sale. Just be sure to hit up this deal on Apple’s latest 256GB iPad Air as well as these ongoing price drops on Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios and Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards while you’re at it.

More on the Oxford Magnetic Leather Cases:

The heart of our company has always been to bring together modern technology with artisan-crafted enduring designs. We think that the new Oxford Magnetic Leather case is exactly that mission and coincides perfectly with our 10th year of case-making. Welcome to the next chapter of iPad Pro cases from Pad & Quill. We’ve crafted a journal-style iPad Pro case with a hidden array of magnets that align perfectly with the very same array found in every iPad Pro 12.9. Now you can move from your Magic or Smart Keyboard with ease to the new Oxford Magnetic Leather case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!