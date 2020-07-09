Pad & Quill, one of our favorite premium Apple gear accessory makers, is introducing its latest Oxford magnetic leather iPad Pro case. The company has been implementing new magnet array technology in some of its latest offerings with today’s Oxford being the very first time it will appear in all-leather offering. Available for both of the latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, head below for more details and a solid pre-order discount.

Pad & Quill has been steadily releasing new covers for Apple’s latest iPads this year including the buckram linen options and the Octavo Slim Magnetic Case, just to name a couple. Fast forward to the new Oxford magnetic leather iPad Pro case, and you’re looking at a design that is first of its kind from the brand. It uses a “50+ magnet array” to securely hold your tablet in place without having to get out the 3M adhesives.

Oxford magnetic leather iPad Pro case

The sleek, minimalist new Oxford magnetic leather iPad Pro case once again makes use of the premium materials we have come to love from Pad & Quill. The leather and robust stitching are joined by a new magnetic array that aligns perfectly with the one found on your iPad Pro. The interior leather pocket brings some extra storage to the party while your Apple Pencil 2 charges nicely while inside of the case. Along with multiple propping angles and built-in drop protection, you can expect the usual 25-year leather warranty here along with Pad & Quill’s 30-day money-back promise.

The new Oxford Magnetic Leather Case comes in at $140 and $150 for the 11- and 12.9-inch models, respectively. However, not only are the pre-order listings currently marked down, you can use code PQ15 at check out to knock the totals down to $101.96 and $110.46 each.

9to5Toys’ Take

Pad & Quill has once again tapped into its stable of premium building materials to create a gorgeous cover worthy of the new iPad Pro. The classy leather exterior and elastic enclosure offer a classic and timeless design that can enhance the look of your tablet as much as it complements its functionality. While Pad & Quill’s case tech was starting to feel a little dated, it went and implemented full magnetic arrays, doing away with its usual dependency on 3M adhesion, and subsequently creating an even more streamlined and beautiful case for iPad Pro.

While we are talking iPad Pro, 2018 inventory is still being cleared out at as much as $500 off right here. Not to mention today’s new deals and everything else you’ll find in our Apple deals hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!