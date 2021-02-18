Moment takes up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases, photography essentials, more

Moment is kicking off its latest sale today that’s discounting a selection of iPhone accessories, photography essentials, and lenses. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. Headlining here is Moment’s new lineup of iPhone 12 cases, which are all marked down to $19.99. No matter if you’re rocking a 12 Pro Max or the 12 mini, each of the covers are now seeing 50% price cuts for only the second time and are matching the all-time lows across the board. With several different styles to choose from, you’ll be able to wrap all of Apple’s latest iPhones in either a walnut wood covering or canvas covering. Alongside added drop and scratch protection, there’s also support for Moment’s interchangeable lens system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 835 customers. Head below for more.

Highlights from Moment’s sale include:

Moment iPhone 12 Walnut case features:

Our extra protective, everyday case. The rugged, dual compound construction provides peace of mind when your gear hits the ground, while the bottom is fully enclosed for additional protection. Available in black canvas or walnut wood, the inside includes a microsuede lining that keeps your phone scratch free. On the bottom you can add extra style and protection with a cord based wrist strap. Over the phone’s lenses includes our M-Series lens interface to add a Moment lens anytime.

