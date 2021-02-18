Smartphone Accessories: Choetech MagSafe Charging Stand $10 (Save 50%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MagSafe Aluminum Charging Stand for $9.99 when code WR338MAK has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen and amounts to 50% in savings. This aluminum stand provides a more permanent home for your official MagSafe charger with an angled stand design. It’s a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like throughout the day when placed on your desk. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Designed specifically for MagSafe, this MagSafe stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy, with an elegant appearance, good stability and durability. It‘s fully compatible with Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. Make charging more convenient! This MagSafe phone stand provides you with a ergonomic viewing angle. Put it on your desk, you can get a comfortable viewing angle easily for making facetime calls, watching movies or viewing recipes. This magsafe desk stand is also a great partner for your nightstand, so no more fumbling around in the morning to shut off the alarm.

