Google’s energy-saving Nest Thermostat E falls to $139 (Save $30)

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Thermostat E for $139 shipped. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in three months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you can live without the aforementioned scheduling and energy-saving functionality, going with Google’s new Nest Thermostat at $130 lets you make out for less. While this model also sports a more simplistic design by comparison, it does add in Soli motion tracking and geofencing capabilities. Get a closer look at how it stacks up to the featured thermostat in our launch coverage.

And as always, our smart home guide is filled with other discounts for outfitting your setup. Yesterday saw Amazon’s All-new Echo go on sale when bundled with a pair of Philips Hue bulbs at $80, which is joined by some ecobee HomeKit security gear from $100 and more.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!