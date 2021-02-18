VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV has variable refresh rates at $298 (Save $52)

Walmart currently offers the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $298 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $52 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best price since November. Even if a 50-inch TV won’t do for the home theater, this VIZIO offering is worth a look for upgrading the office or guest room with 4K HDR. On top of its integrated streaming features, there’s also AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, as well as variable refresh rate support. VIZIO also includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, making it great for enjoying Dolby Atmos content or even pairing with the latest consoles. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Insignia’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition at $260 instead. This offering will still be a great buy for the office or elsewhere in your home, but trades in AirPlay 2 support for built-in Fire TV features. You’re getting a smaller panel here, but also saving a respectable amount of cash along the way. Over 9,600 customers have backed this TV with a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re really after upgrading movie night, be sure to check out all of the offers in our home theater guide. You can currently save up to $2,500 on LG 2020 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs bundled with $400 Visa gift cards, but there’s also this Anker Android TV 4K projector deal to take advantage of at $500 off, as well.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV features:

Step up to the infinite possibilities of streaming 4K in over a billion vibrant colors with the all-new VIZO M6x 4K HDR Smart TV. VIZIO Quantum Color displays offers over a billion colors for a more nuanced, more immersive range of colors that brings everything you watch to life. The Full Array® backlight enhances contrast and deepen black levels for true to life detail.

