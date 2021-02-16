Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off at Amazon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater Projector for $1,199.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code COSMOSUT at checkout. Regularly $1,700, today’s offer is a sizable $500 price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this model. Described as being the “world’s first 4K home cinema with 3D audio,” it runs Android TV natively, offering access to thousands of apps, and features Dolby Digital Plus with “360-degrees of true 3D audio.” Along with automatic upscaling for non-HDR content, the Cosmos Max can spit out high-resolution 4K UHD images as large as 150-inches across with direct access to all of your favorite streaming services (“Hulu, Disney+, HBO, and many more”). Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

For something nearly as capable with 4K support at a lower price point, check out the Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Projector at $790. But if that’s still overkill for your casual projector needs, the Anker Nebula Capsule at under $300 is a far more economical choice. It carries stellar ratings from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers and will still provide up to 100-inches of projected display. Take a look at our hands-on video reviews for the Anker Nebula Capsule II and the Anker Nebula Astro for additional options.

Be sure to swing by our coverage of the latest Anker Amazon sale for additional projector offers as well as a host of accessories starting from $10. Then go dive into the new portable and 4K HDR projectors we spotted at CES this year from ASUS, LG, and others.

More on the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K:

True Cinema Experience: Watch your favorite movies, sports events, games, and more in astonishing quality with Cosmos Max’s 4K UHD image.

A New Dimension of Sound: With Dolby Digital Plus and Sound Dimension, Cosmos’s speakers have been optimized to deliver 360° of true 3D audio.

Adjustable Image Size: Change the size of Cosmos Max’s image without ever having to move the projector courtesy of the built-in digital zoom. Max out your movies at 150 inches, or scale things down for a more intimate affair—all with a simple tap of the remote.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!