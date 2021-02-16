LG 2020 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs up to $2,500 off today with $400+ Visa gift cards

BuyDig is now offering the 2020 LG 77-inch CX 4K Smart OLED TV with a $400 Visa gift card for $3,296.99 shipped. Originally $5,000 when it launched last year, this model is now on sale for $3,300 direct from LG and $3,297 at Amazon. With the value of the Visa gift card (which can be used just about anywhere), you’re saving as much as $1,303 off the original price and about $403 off the next best sale price at Amazon and Best Buy. If you’re looking to bring home a giant OLED panel for you and the family while everyone is mostly still stuck inside, this might very well be it. This is a self-lighting OLED panel with a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution. Features include HDR support, a 120HZ refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant and Alexa, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services via LG’s webOS. Four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, optical audio, Bluetooth, ethernet, and more round out the connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Now, if the 77-inch display is too large for your setup, check out the deal we have live on the 55-inch variant. You can score this LG OLED Smart TV at $177 off right now or about $2,000 less than today’s lead deal. Otherwise, just grab this 65-inch 4K Insignia model with solid ratings for $550 and call it a day.

And before you dive into the rest of today’s home theater deals, BuyDig is also offering the gallery-style 77-inch LG OLED GX 4K TV with a $500 Visa gift card for $3,996.99 shipped, which is as much as $2,500 in savings compared the original 2020 release price. This one features a similar feature set outside of the gallery-like frame design, as well as a 4+ star rating.

Today’s other home theater offers include TCL’s Fire TV 4K Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar at $125 off and Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector at $500 off, plus even more right here.

More on the 77-inch LG OLED CX 4K Smart TV:

Stream your favorite TV series and movies with this 77-inch LG OLED television. Compatibility with Alexa offers convenient hands-free control, while 4K UHD resolution delivers vivid captivating imagery. This LG OLED television is Wi-Fi-enabled and integrates smart features so you can watch your favorite online videos and the recent blockbusters. Everything you see and hear is automatically made better, clearer, smoother and more dynamic with the α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro and AI 4K Upscaling.

