Allen Edmonds debuts sneakers that can be worn to work or everyday events. Sneakers are one of the hottest trends for this spring, and Allen Edmonds is elevating the regular look with an array of styles and price points to help you find the perfect style for you. They also have a customizable design that allows you to choose the style, upper and sole. These sneakers are a limited-time collection, so be sure to get your hands on your favorite pair. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Allen Edmonds Sneaker collection, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the new COACH x Champion collection here.

Allen Edmonds Dress Sneakers

Allen Edmonds calls this the “year of the sneaker” stating that, “As this essential footwear takes on a bigger role in all of our closest, it’s time to upgrade to a smarter, more versatile sneaker.” One of our favorite styles from this collection is the Strand Oxford style that has exquisite details. This is also Allen Edmonds’ best-selling style, and it was designed to give you all-day comfort. From the top of this sneaker, it looks completely like a dress shoe; however, the bottom has a sneaker-like base to help you move freely and comfortably. It has a roomy fit and a durable rubber cup sole to help promote traction. You can also choose from two color options, and they’re priced at $295.

A classic style of sneaker that features elevated details is the Courtside Leather Dress option. You can also choose from three different fun color options, and I love the contrasting leather details that are on the tongue and heels. This style is a perfect option for transitioning into spring because it can literally pair with almost any pant in your wardrobe. It also looks nice with shorts, golf pants, joggers, and much more. This sneaker was also a Rolling Stones essential in 2020, and they said they loved how this sneaker had zero branding, so it drew in the attention to the luxurious craftsmanship. Be sure to take a look yourself. They’re priced at $245.

Finally, loafers are another style that is timeless and very transitional to dress up or down. The Burke Venetian Casual Loafers are a sneaker alternative, and I love that they have a slip-on style that makes heading out the door a breeze. This style is also priced at $245 and even comes in three width options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!