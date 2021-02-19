FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Allen Edmonds updates your spring kicks with dress sneakers designed for comfort

-
FashionNewsAllen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds debuts sneakers that can be worn to work or everyday events. Sneakers are one of the hottest trends for this spring, and Allen Edmonds is elevating the regular look with an array of styles and price points to help you find the perfect style for you. They also have a customizable design that allows you to choose the style, upper and sole. These sneakers are a limited-time collection, so be sure to get your hands on your favorite pair. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Allen Edmonds Sneaker collection, and be sure to check out our latest guide to the new COACH x Champion collection here.

Allen Edmonds Dress Sneakers

Allen Edmonds calls this the “year of the sneaker” stating that, “As this essential footwear takes on a bigger role in all of our closest, it’s time to upgrade to a smarter, more versatile sneaker.” One of our favorite styles from this collection is the Strand Oxford style that has exquisite details. This is also Allen Edmonds’ best-selling style, and it was designed to give you all-day comfort. From the top of this sneaker, it looks completely like a dress shoe; however, the bottom has a sneaker-like base to help you move freely and comfortably. It has a roomy fit and a durable rubber cup sole to help promote traction. You can also choose from two color options, and they’re priced at $295.

A classic style of sneaker that features elevated details is the Courtside Leather Dress option. You can also choose from three different fun color options, and I love the contrasting leather details that are on the tongue and heels. This style is a perfect option for transitioning into spring because it can literally pair with almost any pant in your wardrobe. It also looks nice with shorts, golf pants, joggers, and much more. This sneaker was also a Rolling Stones essential in 2020, and they said they loved how this sneaker had zero branding, so it drew in the attention to the luxurious craftsmanship. Be sure to take a look yourself. They’re priced at $245.

Finally, loafers are another style that is timeless and very transitional to dress up or down. The Burke Venetian Casual Loafers are a sneaker alternative, and I love that they have a slip-on style that makes heading out the door a breeze. This style is also priced at $245 and even comes in three width options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Allen Edmonds

About the Author

New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powe...
Tested: Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro enter...
Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban Event offers styles from $60 wit...
Kate Spade Sale on Sale Event cuts extra 40% off over 7...
IK unveils new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface for ...
TOMS Flash Sale is big! Find hundreds of styles under $...
Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50...
The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Sav...
Show More Comments

Related

Nike’s new 2021 arrivals are top-notch: FlyKnit Running shoes, Air Force sneakers, apparel, more

Learn More
Reg. $130

Xkey’s aluminum 25-Key USB MIDI Controller sees rare price drop, now $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $50

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad upgrades Switch gameplay for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

$40.50 Learn More

New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powered design, Bluetooth, more

Learn More
Orig. $199

Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touch thermostat at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$90 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets now on sale for $55, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: 2112TD Tower Defense, loads of Dr. Seuss, and more

FREE+ Learn More
$250 off

ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your home at a low of $650

$550 Learn More