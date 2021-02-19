Best Buy’s 3-day Microsoft sale includes Surface Pro 7 at near lows, gaming laptops, more

Best Buy recently started a 3-day Microsoft sale with loads of deals in various categories. One of our favorites is the Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB for $899.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Down $400 from its list price of $1,300, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked. The latest Surface Pro is armed with a new 10th-generation Intel processor, pushing the lineup even further. It sports both USB-C and USB-A inputs, allowing you to plug in devices using modern or legacy ports. Battery life is rated at 10.5-hours, helping ensure you can get a full day of work done on this 2-in-1 PC. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals, but be sure to check out Best Buy for even more deals.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally

Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.

More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

