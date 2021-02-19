FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy’s 3-day Microsoft sale includes Surface Pro 7 at near lows, gaming laptops, more

Best Buy recently started a 3-day Microsoft sale with loads of deals in various categories. One of our favorites is the Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/256GB for $899.99 shipped. Also at Amazon. Down $400 from its list price of $1,300, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked. The latest Surface Pro is armed with a new 10th-generation Intel processor, pushing the lineup even further. It sports both USB-C and USB-A inputs, allowing you to plug in devices using modern or legacy ports. Battery life is rated at 10.5-hours, helping ensure you can get a full day of work done on this 2-in-1 PC. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorite deals, but be sure to check out Best Buy for even more deals.

More Microsoft deals:

Not a Microsoft fan? Well, our Apple guide is sure to have deals that can suit your needs. Right now, we’re tracking iPhone case sales, Apple Watch from $150, iPad Air at an all-time low, and much more. This guide is constantly updated with the latest deals from around the web, so be sure to check back often for more of what we’ve found.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features:

  • Next-gen, best-in-class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally
  • Faster than Surface Pro 6, with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor – redefining what’s possible in a thin and light computer.
  • More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

