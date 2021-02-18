FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plugs, more from $20

-
30% off From $20

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories today headlined by the Eve Motion Sensor at $39.75. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching upwards of $50, it recently dropped to $45 with today’s offer taking another $5 off and marking the best we’ve seen since September. Whether you’re looking to automate the rest of your HomeKit setup or just receive notifications when activity is detected, Eve’s motion sensor is worth a look. It features a battery-powered design that can pair with other Siri-enabled accessories to automatically turn on the lights when someone walks into a room and more. Over 310 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

In many of the cases below, be sure to clip each of the coupons on the listings in order to lock-in the full discounts.

Other notable Eve HomeKit deals today:

This morning saw Nanoleaf’s HomeKit starter set go on sale at $139 alongside everything else in our smart home guide. That’s alongside being able to outfit your front door with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from $120, as well as this package-monitoring Arlo offering at $123.

Eve Motion features:

Let your presence bring your home to life, and know of activity as it’s happening. Automatically trigger scenes and accessories as you enter or exit a room. Receive notifications when movement is detected. And be alerted while you’re out and about, courtesy of your ever-present home hub. Leveraging the power of revolutionary Apple HomeKit technology, Eve Motion connects directly to your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth low energy technology.

