This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $85

Reg. $100 $85

The LABISTS official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $84.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Everything here is centered around a Raspberry Pi 4 that comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and a 64-bit quad-core processor. Whether you’re looking to set up a smart home server, retro arcade, or turn your favorite speaker into an AirPlay-enabled one, it’s up for the task. Plus, this bundle comes with everything you’ll need to get started including the necessary cables, a case, and 64GB microSD card. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the lead starter kit would be scoring the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 with some of your savings. Whether you’re looking to build a HomeKit-enabled smart camera, webcam, or have some other use case in mind for the featured bundle, this is a great accessory to experiment with everything the miniature computer can offer. Learn more about how it can be incorporated into various projects right here.

Then be sure to take a look at the most recent addition to the Raspberry Pi stable, as the company just unveiled a new Pico microcontroller. Aimed at taking on Arduino, this is the smallest Raspberry Pi model yet that also enters with a $4 price tag to match.

LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 4GB RAM cooperated with quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit at 1.5GHz gives full play to the CPU performance and RAM advantage. Comes with a large metal heat sink and double fans for impeccable heat dissipation, easily control the temperature below 50 degrees. Holes on the top and bottom of the case ensure better heat dissipation. Offers your Raspberry pi 4 good protection, easy access to GPIO port, HDMI port, USB port, SD Card slot of Raspberry Pi board. The aside gpio port of the case is convenient to connect GPIO devices and cables for easy operation

