FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Raspberry Pi takes on Arduino with new $4 Pico microcontroller

-
NewsRaspberry Pi
Read more

Today, the Raspberry Pi foundation is out with the latest addition to its collection of miniature computers. Entering as the smallest release yet to the Raspberry Pi family, the new model departs from models with a new microcontroller-class design. Entering to take on Arduino, Raspberry Pi Pico stands out with a compact form factor and affordable $4 price tag. Head below for a closer look. 

Raspberry Pi Pico arrives as first microcontroller

Raspberry Pi is no stranger to making absolutely tiny computers, with even the foundation’s flagship models fitting in the palm of your hand. Not to mention the miniature Pi Zero that arrives with an even more compact design. Though for its latest release, Raspberry Pi is taking that emphasis to a new level with its new Pico. 

Entering as the first microcontroller from Raspberry Pi, Pico enters as a direct competitor to the Arduino. It ditches the full operating system found on the usual Pi models in order to carry out programmed instructions. So because there’s no OS, it can get away with being powered by a dual-core Arm RP2040 chip that’s only supplemented by 264KB of RAM.

There’s no onboard Wi-Fi or Bluetooth but a single micro-USB port allows you to plug it into a computer to program. A series of 30 GPIO pins line the outside of the board so that you can wire it into a variety of projects just like a typical Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi has partnered with brands like Adafruit to release a variety of kits for the Pico that showcase how you can leverage the microcontroller. Ranging from a handheld retro console to some add-on boards for controlling addressable LED lights, there is already an impressive stable of components available for the new release.

Entering at just $4

Aside from its compact size, the price tag here is sure to be one of the more eye-catching aspects of the Raspberry Pi Pico. Entering as the most affordable release yet from the foundation, it’s now available for $4 from retailers like CanaKit and Adafruit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Raspberry Pi has continued to drop the prices of its releases, and the new Pico microcontroller delivers on that with the most affordable offering yet from the company. There’s certainly a lot to like here for $4, but I suspect that a lot of tinkerers are still going to want to spend the extra $1 and grab the more full-fledged Raspberry Pi Zero. 

But don’t get me wrong, the Raspberry Pi Pico is definitely going to catch the eye of makers with its smaller size and better power efficiency. I can see these being particularly popular when it comes to working with addressable LEDs and the like. So for cosplayers and prop makers looking to fit some compact electronics into their creations, the Pico looks like it’ll be a great addition to the Raspberry Pi family. 

Source: Raspberry Pi

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Raspberry Pi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator s...
CanaKit Raspberry Pi bundles are up to 45% off starting...
Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch ...
LEGO launches new collectible coins with Castle, Space,...
Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi ...
Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Collection debuts with handbags...
Moog brings legendary Model 15 modular synth to macOS B...
Casio debuts latest Pokémon collaboration with new ret...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

CanaKit Raspberry Pi bundles are up to 45% off starting at lows of $50, today only

From $50 Learn More
Save 20%

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
WFH buys

Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends

Shop now Learn More

Casio debuts latest Pokémon collaboration with new retro Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch

Read more Learn More
75% off

Save big at Banana Republic Factory with up to 75% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance

From $10 Learn More

Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year

Learn More
Reg. $350

Score three Google Nest Cam Indoor at a low of $248 (Save 30%)

$248 Learn More