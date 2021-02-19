Load up on Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid at Amazon: 64-loads for under $9 (Reg. $16)

Amazon is now offering 92-ounce containers of Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid for $8.97 with free shipping for Prime members in both original and Free & Gentle scent. Be sure to clip the $3 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $16, this container has sold for $12 or so over the last few months and are now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Carrying roughly 64-loads of laundry, this mixture contains Tide Plus Ultra stain release formula to keep your clothes looking fresh. It also said to have “10x the cleaning power” of other leading brands and is compatible with HE washers. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on here falls to the Bounce Fabric Softener and Dryer Sheets. You can score a fresh new 240-pack with your savings if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember, to cancel the subscription after to avoid monthly deliveries. Rated 4+ stars from over 52,000 Amazon customers.

Are you guys more of a Gain family? No worries, we have 96-loads of Gain Original Scent laundry detergent for just $11 right here.

Then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh your wardrobe while you’re at it. You’ll find deals from Allen Edmonds, the Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban Event, loads of notable Kate Spade price drops, and the TOMS Flash Sale with hundreds of styles under $40.

More on the Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid:

10x the cleaning power ( stain removal of 1 dose vs. 10x doses of the leading liquid bargain brand)

Tide Plus Ultra stain release formula that helps remove 99% of everyday stains vs. Tide Original.

Amazing Tide clean from America’s #1 detergent based on sales (Nielsen laundry detergents – Total US xAOC – Vol. Sales latest 52 weeks withe 1/21/2017)

#1 recommended by washing machine manufacturers (based on co-marketing agreements)

