TOMS Flash Sale is big! Find hundreds of styles under $40

-
FashionToms
Under $40 From $30

TOMS offers hundreds of styles under $40 during its Weekend Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Carlson Drizzle Grey Canvas Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These sneakers pair nicely with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike. This style is available in six color options and the rigid outsole promotes traction, which is great for spring showers. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and flexible to give you a natural stride. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Columbia Winter Sale that’s offering 40% off winter jackets.

Fossil’s Minimalist Black Watch plunges to $71.50...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the H...
Anker discounts USB-C MacBook hubs, power banks, more f...
The North Face adds new styles to its Winter Event! Sav...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ...
Home Depot’s mix and match DEWALT sale takes up t...
