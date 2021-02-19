Xkey’s aluminum 25-Key USB MIDI Controller sees rare price drop, now $60 (Reg. $130)

Kaspien (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Xkey 25 USB MIDI Controller Keyboard for $59.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $130, this is a rare 50% price drop, one of the best prices we have ever tracked, and lowest total we can find. It is currently on sale for $100 at Sweetwater for comparison. While it might not be one of the brand’s well-known wireless models (that one sells for $200), I for one prefer a wired controller still, and this one stands out from the pack with a “rugged anodized aluminum frame built for years of use.” It has “full-size” piano keys, will work with just about any platform you might need it for, and is particularly portable when it needs to be at 0.6-inches thick and less than 2-pounds in weight. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you won’t be able to scoop one of Akai’s brilliant mini 25-key models for less than this, the Nektar 25-Key MIDI Keyboard Controller is worth a look. It will save you an additional $10 and comes from a trusted brand. You certainly won’t, however, get the anodized aluminum frame with this option.

Either way, be sure to swing by our latest roundup of all of the best MIDI keyboard controllers out there from the biggest brands in the game and across all product ranges while you’re at it.

While we are talking music production, check out the new iRig Pre 2 wireless audio interface and UNO Synth Pro models we just saw from IK. Then dive into our review of the Tula mic/recorder combo and the latest Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary.

More on the Xkey 25 USB MIDI Controller:

Full Size Piano Keys, Ultra Mobile Award Winning Keyboard

Only 0.6 inches thick and weighs less than 2 lbs. – Goes wherever you go

Professional playability with velocity sensitivity, Polyphonic after touch & more

Rugged anodized aluminum frame built for years of use – NOT plastic

Simply plug & play with all formats: IOS, Android, PC, MAC and Linux

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!