Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra sees $500 discount down to new all-time low

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,300 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a nearly $500 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 having been released, this is still a compelling phone for those who want the extra screen real estate and more thorough S Pen integration. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 3,100 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings leftover from the lead deal by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case for $17. This cover will provide some extra protection against drops and scrapes. There’s also an added kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new handset right here, there are plenty of other hardware discounts in our Android guide, as well. Not only can you score an all-time low on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $209 off, but also the best price to date on the Sony Xperia 1 II for $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!