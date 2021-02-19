FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: 2112TD Tower Defense, loads of Dr. Seuss, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time to head into the weekend with all of the best Android app deals of the day. While price drops on Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller just got even better, we also have a fresh batch of discounted apps and games to enjoy on it. Today’s collection includes a slew of notable deals on Dr. Seuss interactive story book apps, but you’ll also find notable price drops on titles like 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, PDF Editor & Creator, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Sony’s Xperia 1 II with 4K OLED display at a new all-time low, which now sits alongside deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone. However, we also spotted a new all-time low on Google’s Nest Audio speaker as well, not to mention all of the Android TV price drops you’ll find right here. As for accessories, Anker kicked off a new Amazon sale today with deals starting from $10 and you’ll find even more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.  

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20, Minecraft $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 2112TD Tower Defense Survival:

Get ready for the ULTIMATE tower defense onslaught. Build, deploy, research and upgrade your defenses in this epic sci-fi adventure. Set 100 years in the future, battle inter-dimensional flesh spawn across the solar system and defend Earth’s colonies from complete annihilation. The pace is steady, but the stakes are high as the relentless hordes amass in an effort to overrun your mobile command center.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score some essentially FREE Xbox credit at Amazon: Gift...
Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the H...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ...
Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $47.50, Borderlands...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub: 3-months now ...
Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at ...
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville launches o...
Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Among Us, Golf ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, 2112TD Tower Defense Survival, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $6

Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: The Lorax, Cat in the Hat, Grinch, and more up to 35% off

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $130

Xkey’s aluminum 25-Key USB MIDI Controller sees rare price drop, now $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $50

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Gamepad upgrades Switch gameplay for $40.50 (Reg. $50)

$40.50 Learn More

New G-STEEL watch features ion-plated bezel, solar-powered design, Bluetooth, more

Learn More
Orig. $199

Alexa control adorns Honeywell’s color Wi-Fi touch thermostat at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$90 Learn More
20% off

LEGO’s Boba Fett + Stormtrooper helmets now on sale for $55, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
$250 off

ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI robot vacuum sweeps and mops your home at a low of $650

$550 Learn More