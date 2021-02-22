Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera returns to all-time low at $188 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $188.09 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen since November, and matches the all-time low. Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera delivers 1080p feeds to your smart home in a waterproof package that is just as capable of monitoring package deliveries as it is keeping an eye on other outdoor happenings. It differs from many other options on the market with a built-in floodlight that can dish out up to 3,000-lumens of light. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Alternately, go with the Arlo essential Spotlight Camera at $128 to save some extra cash. This offering delivers an all-around similar feature set, just without the improved illumination found on the featured floodlight model. There’s still 1080p video and much of the same smart home integration, as well as a 4.2/5 star rating to complete the package.

Then go check out all of the offers in our smart home guide. Today saw a pair of notable price cuts go live for your Siri setup, including LIFX’s Z-TV Color HomeKit Light Strip at $59. That’s joined by one of the best prices yet on Wemo’s latest smart plug at $20, as well.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera features:

Security at its Brightest. Zoom in to see and record video in 2K with HDR for a clearer, undistorted picture, day or night. Spend less time recharging with 6 months of battery life. Connects directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear. Illuminate your property with 2000 lumens of brightness or up to 3000 lumens with the outdoor magnetic charging cable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!