Now’s your chance to score the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer at $30 (50% off)

-
Chefman
50% off $30

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This model has 3.6-quarts of air frying capacity for a “crispy, fried finish” that uses drastically less oil than traditional methods, if any at all. The dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray for easy clean-ups are joined by the cool touch externals, and an adjustable thermostat to support a wide range of recipe ideas. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more details. 

As is usually the case when this model hits the $30 price range, there really aren’t very many other trustworthy options out there for less. In fact, we cannot find any other air fryer on Amazon for under $30 right now. If you’re in the market for a dedicated and affordable air fryer with solid ratings, this is it. Just make sure you have a nice setting of silicone-coated serving tongs to safely remove your freshly air-fried meal. 

Dive into our home goods guide for even more deals including this morning’s Gold Box Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vac offer. You’ll also find a host of notable furniture upgrades like Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp and Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat at an Amazon low, just to name a couple. 

More on the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer:

  • HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.
  • SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

