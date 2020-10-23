Well, it’s iPhone day today. That’s right, Apple’s latest-and-greatest iPhone 12 lineup began delivering to customers today, and with it, MagSafe is a thing once again. Well, ESR, a well-known accessory manufacturer, just announced the “world’s first” MagSafe compatible wireless car charger mount. As part of the company’s HaloLock system, this accessory “works seamlessly” with MagSafe, making charging your iPhone 12 while on-the-go “as easy as tapping it to the mount.”

While a case is required, ESR’s new HaloLock MagSafe-compatible wireless car charger is a game-changer

ESR’s new HaloLock magnetic wireless charger for iPhone 12 is a game-changer, even though there’s a caveat to using it. It utilizes the magnets and MagSafe technology on the new iPhone 12 to make wireless charging a breeze while in the car…as long as you have either the HaloLock magnetic case or another magnetized offering from Apple.

Yeah, it looks like ESR says that you’ll need a case for it to magnetize and properly work, but once equipped, you phone will snap to the center of the mount, begin charging, and hold itself there.

“When we learned Apple was going to introduce MagSafe technology to the iPhone 12 lineup, we saw an opportunity to once again make life easier for our users,” said ESR CEO Tim Wu. “By turning this innovative technology into easy-to-use accessories, we’re confident that HaloLock paired with MagSafe will be able to get even casual users to give wireless charging a try.”

ESR’s new charger works in both portrait or landscape

We generally think about using our phone in the car when in portrait mode, and not landscape. This is often before switching between the two is a bit cumbersome, and not worth it if you’re just wanting to change for directions alone. Well, with ESR’s new magnetic charger, just rotate your device and it’ll be ready-to-go. You’ll find that it still charges, and now you can easily see a wider map view than what portrait offers.

Enjoy fast wireless charging while in the car

ESR also claims that its new HaloLock magnetic wireless car charger supports fast wireless charging on the iPhone 12, as long as you have a compatible car charger to plug it into. This is awesome as many people will want to take advantage of the quicker charging speeds available on Apple’s latest iPhone, so it’s nice to know it’ll be at your disposal while driving.

A full array of accessories compatible with iPhone 12

ESR didn’t stop at just making the car charger. The company went a step further and made two more accessories, one that is just a standard desk charger and another which offers a 2-in-1 design.

Pricing and availability

ESR’s HaloLock magnetic wireless car charger mount is available for $39.99 direct, and will be on Amazon soon.

