Onkyo’s 5.1 Channel Home Theater Receiver and Speaker bundle now $300 (Reg. up to $500)

Woot is now offering the Onkyo HT-S3900 5.1 Channel Home Theater Receiver and Speaker bundle for $299.99 shipped. Regularly listed at between $500 and $375 on Amazon over the last year, today’s deal is as much as $200 in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also $75 below Amazon’s current listing. This bundle consists of the 5.1 speaker setup, a subwoofer, and the receiver system along with FM/AM antennas, a remote, and more. Onkyo’s all-in-one home theater bundle is great for the spare room or just for “smaller living spaces” with Bluetooth streaming, Ultra HD 4K/60 Hz support, color-coded speaker cables, and more. Ships with a 2-year Onkyo warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quicker and more affordable way to outfit a smaller space with some upgraded home theater audio is with the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar. It comes in at $149 and includes a wireless subwoofer. It won’t provide that true surround sound approach you’ll find on the lead deal, but it does carry solid ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers and will certainly upgrade your built-in audio solution.

Head over to our home theater guide for even more discounted upgrades for your entertainment center. We have deals on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite, the PS5-ready LG NanoCell 4K TV lineup, and LG’s 2020 AirPlay2 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV.

More on the Onkyo 5.1 Channel Home Theater Bundle:

Easily enjoy streaming music with Bluetooth wireless technology with Qualcomm apt Audio

Includes high-quality six-piece surround-sound speaker system that’s just the right size for smaller living spaces

HDMI 4 in/ 1 out pass-through of the latest Ultra HD 4K/60 Hz, video formats with HDR (high dynamic range) and HDCP 2.2 content protection. Tone Control ±10 dB, 100 Hz (Bass).±10 dB, 10 kHz (Treble). Signal-to-Noise Ratio- 106 dB (Line, IHF-A Network, 1 k-Ohm Shorted).

