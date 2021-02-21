FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

Amazon is currently discounting LG’s lineup of NanoCell 85 Series 4K Smart UHDTVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $896.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, it recently dropped to $997 with today’s offer slashing off an extra $100, saving you 25% overall, and matching the all-time low. Whether you’re rocking an Xbox Series X or PS5, this LG TV delivers a notable home theater upgrade to take advantage of the next-generation graphics. Alongside a variable 120Hz refresh rate, there’s also a 4K HDR panel with local dimming and Dolby Vision. The smart features are headlined by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, but you’ll also find LG’s webOS built-in alongside Alexa and Assistant control. Four HDMI ports complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 225 customers. Head below for more from $597.

Other LG NanoCell Smart TVs on sale: 

Speaking of LG discounts, we’re also seeing a collection of the brand’s other TVs on sale, including its massive 77-inch 4K model bundled with a $400 Visa gift card at up to $2,500 off. But then go check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide, including VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV at $298.

LG NanoCell 4K Smart UHDTV features:

LG NanoCell TV Nano85 steps up 4K LED TV. 4K movies, sports and gaming like you’ve never seen on an LED TV. See the natural, lifelike picture of Nano Color. Enjoy wide viewing with Nano Accuracy. Witness deep black and contrast made possible through the well-balanced lighting of Local Dimming. It’s an experience backed by AI Picture and AI Sound, our premium processor, connected home features and cutting-edge gaming tech that push 4K LED to new heights.

