Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30), more from $20

Amazon offers the Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Media Player for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, you’re saving 27% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount to date. Fire TV Stick Lite delivers Amazon’s latest and most affordable streaming stick yet that upgrades your TV with access to Netflix, Hulu, and more. It supports 1080p feeds as well as Dolby Atmos audio passthrough, and pairs with the included Alexa Voice Remote for easily searching content or pulling up your favorite shows. Over 106,000 customers have left 4.7/5 star rating.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers its Fire TV Blaster for $19.99. Down from $35, today’s discount amounts to 43% in savings and matches the all-time low. Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster delivers a way to control non smart TVs with Alexa, alongside sound bars and much more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

But if you’re just looking to ditch the accessories and upgrade movie night entirely, LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup is also on sale today. With prices starting at $597, you’ll be able to save upwards of $500 across the board. Then check out all of the other offers in our home theater guide for more way to save.

Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Stick features:

Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply. With thousands included in your Prime membership. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

