FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30), more from $20

-
AmazonHome Theater
Save 43% From $20

Amazon offers the Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Media Player for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, you’re saving 27% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount to date. Fire TV Stick Lite delivers Amazon’s latest and most affordable streaming stick yet that upgrades your TV with access to Netflix, Hulu, and more. It supports 1080p feeds as well as  Dolby Atmos audio passthrough, and pairs with the included Alexa Voice Remote for easily searching content or pulling up your favorite shows. Over 106,000 customers have left 4.7/5 star rating.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers its Fire TV Blaster for $19.99. Down from $35, today’s discount amounts to 43% in savings and matches the all-time low. Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster delivers a way to control non smart TVs with Alexa, alongside sound bars and much more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

But if you’re just looking to ditch the accessories and upgrade movie night entirely, LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup is also on sale today. With prices starting at $597, you’ll be able to save upwards of $500 across the board. Then check out all of the other offers in our home theater guide for more way to save.

Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Stick features:

Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD. Comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply. With thousands included in your Prime membership. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Lapt...
LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $59...
Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale f...
Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more...
Amazon’s stylish Rivet Desk Lamp delivers an industri...
Christopher Knight’s Fabric Loveseat returns to A...
Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab y...
Banish darkness with 12,000-lumens: 4-pack of Solar Out...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

$300 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop to new all-time low

$400 off Learn More
25% off

LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale from $597 (Up to $500 off)

From $597 Learn More
Save 30%

Make the jump to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link routers on sale from $72 (Save up to 30%)

From $72 Learn More
23% off

Expand your toolkit with Tacklife drills, sanders, more from $14 (Save up to 23%)

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $399

iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

FREE Learn More
$500 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra sees $500 discount down to new all-time low

$800 Learn More
Reg. $130

Get a perfect smile with this award-winning electric toothbrush for $60 (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air returns to Amazon low, Anker HomeKit cameras + accessories from $10, more

Learn More