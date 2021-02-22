FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backpack deals from $13: Osprey, Timbuk2, and Amazon solutions are up to 60% off

Amazon is offering the Osprey Centauri Laptop Backpack for $42.99 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. This sleek and stylish backpack features both laptop and tablet sleeves, allowing you to tote any modern MacBook alongside a majority of iPad sizes. Unzipping the front panel uncovers a handy organizational pocket that’s ready to keep a wide variety of travel essentials tidily stowed. Carrying your favorite magazine is also easy to do thanks to a sleeve that’s made with exactly that in mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bags priced from $13.

More bags on sale:

Spend even less when scooping up the deal we’ve found on Amazon’s Premium Backpack. Believe it or not, this solution is currently priced at under $11. Unsurprisingly this marks the lowest offer we have tracked. It can accommodate any modern MacBook in addition to “most 15-inch laptops.” Inside the front pocket you’ll find an organizer with eight sections perfect for storing “keys, pens/pencils, a cell phone, and more.”

Osprey Centauri Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve (fits up to most 15” laptop)
  • Front panel organization pocket with key clip
  • Dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets
  • Heat embossed scratch-free slash pocket
  • Magazine/document sleeve with internal organization in the main compartment
  • Loop for blinky light attachment

