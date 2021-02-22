Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer, along with the upcoming PvP mode, now has what appears to be a confirmed release date. After initially expected on December 3 at the tail end of last year, followed by a series of delays, it now looks like Watch Dogs Legion Online and its co-op gameplay will drop in early March. Head below for more details.

Watch Dogs Legion — the latest release in the franchise that allows any NPC roaming the streets to join your team and become playable — will launch its multiplayer content in March (fingers crossed). It will consist of a co-op mode with some story missions and more, as well as a competitive PvP-like experience known as Spiderbot Arena.

The co-op aspect here will have players joining with one another to roam freely through the open-world streets of London. Along with a sort of post-game reset version of London, the co-op experience will offer up a series of co-op missions, as well as something known as Leader of the Pack that features a sort of rain-like mission teams of four can take on.

Ubisoft says the competitive Spiderbot Arena part of the Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer suite is the game’s “first available” player-vs.-player mode, although we aren’t sure what could be next in this department. It essentially pits four players up against one another inside of Legion’s sneaky, and potentially quite deadly, spiderbots.

Gamers holders can expect to the Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer content hit next month, but Season Pass holders are also in for a treat as well. Some new playable characters will be making an appearance in the form of Aiden Pearce (the first game’s protagonist), Wrench for Watch Dogs 2, and what appears to be an unknown character from the Assassin’s Creed world. While we aren’t sure when these characters will come available at this point, the Season Pass will also carry a pair of single player mission add-ons known as Guardian Protocol and Not In Our Name dealing with misbehaving AI algorithms and a “ruthless tabloid owner.”

The Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer suite is now set for release on March 9.

While early impressions of Watch Dogs Legion Online suggest the multiplayer suite is filled with mission locations from the main story, there’s no denying how much it might be to take on missions in this world with real people. The potential for a great experience is high here, but Watch Dogs generally feels like one of those games where everyone on your squad has to be taking fairly serious or the whole thing is going to depend into a bloody shootout every time, for better or worse. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t be long now until Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer is out in the wild.

