New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet to $238 (Save 20%)

-
Reg. $299 $238

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $238.37 shipped. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is $11 under Best Buy’s competing discount, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage just some of your leftover cash would be to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you’re looking for a different take on the 2-in-1 form-factor, we’re also still tracking one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2. This model is currently marked down to $350 at Amazon, delivering $150 in savings alongside its 12.3-inch display and all-day battery life.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

