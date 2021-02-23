FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at $200 off

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. And with the latest S21 series not having a new note model, today’s offer is a great option for those in search of an even larger display. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more.

Leverage some of your savings to add some extra protection into the mix on the Galaxy Note20. Samsung’s official Clear View Cover is a great option to consider at $40, delivering some scratch and drop-resistance alongside a clear cutout on the front of its folio design that lets you keep tabs on calls and other notifications. Or just call it a day and go with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case at $12.

But if it’s the latest and greatest handsets from Samsung you’re after, going with the new Galaxy S21 devices now that they’re up to $200 off seems like the right move. That’s alongside all of the other Samsung accessories on sale, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your new device and everything else in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, ...
New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale...
Samsung’s Dolby Audio 2.1 Ch Sound Bar With Wirel...
Amazon offers adidas popular logo hoodies for $24 Prime...
Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + ...
Ditch the Apple tax with this $13 braided solo loop Wat...
eufyCam’s 2C Pro Cameras sport HomeKit Secure Video f...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to USB-C Cable $10 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Gunslugs Rogue Tactics, My Geography, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $25+

Today’s best game deals: LEGO Switch games from $17, AC Origins Deluxe $14, more

$17 Learn More
Reg. $299

New Amazon low brings Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet to $238 (Save 20%)

$238 Learn More
30% off

DSW takes extra 30% off all boots: Steve Madden, Cole Haan, Clarks, more

From $25 Learn More

Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today

Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraGear gaming monitors on sale from $319

From $319 Learn More
$100 off

Samsung’s Dolby Audio 2.1 Ch Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer now $160 ($100 off)

$160 Learn More