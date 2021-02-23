Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. And with the latest S21 series not having a new note model, today’s offer is a great option for those in search of an even larger display. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more.

Leverage some of your savings to add some extra protection into the mix on the Galaxy Note20. Samsung’s official Clear View Cover is a great option to consider at $40, delivering some scratch and drop-resistance alongside a clear cutout on the front of its folio design that lets you keep tabs on calls and other notifications. Or just call it a day and go with the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case at $12.

But if it’s the latest and greatest handsets from Samsung you’re after, going with the new Galaxy S21 devices now that they’re up to $200 off seems like the right move. That’s alongside all of the other Samsung accessories on sale, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your new device and everything else in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!