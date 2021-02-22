Best Android app deals of the day: Slayaway Camp, 4K Camera Pro, 3D EARTH PRO, more

We are ready to kick off another week with all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside a plethora of big-time Samsung hardware deals on tap today, we have now gathered all of today’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like 4K Camera – Filmmaker Pro, Braveland, Slayaway Camp, Heroes of Loot 2, 3D EARTH PRO, Solar Walk 2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

In today’s best Android hardware deals, we are stacked with Samsung offers starting with this morning’s Gold Box deal on the Galaxy Tab S5e S-AMOLED with LTE and its Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup returning to all-time lows at up to $200 off. From there, we move over to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 at up to $150 off the going rate alongside deals on Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches. We are also now tracking a host of Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds starting from $110 as well as its UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger. Just be sure to dive into today’s Amazon Anker sale and smartphone accessories roundup for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Slayaway Camp:

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic puzzle game homage to 80’s horror movies. A diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!