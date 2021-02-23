FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Quest Chocolate Protein Cookie 24-packs now $22 (Reg. $40) + more Amazon nutrition deals

-
Reg. $40 $22

Amazon is now offering an additional $5 off purchases of $25 on select health, nutrition, beauty, and personal care products today. There are 10 full pages of protein snacks, health supplements, and much more eligible here with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the 12-pack of Quest Nutrition Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and add a quantity of two to your cart to knock your price down to $22. Regularly around $40 for two 12-packs, you’re scoring 24 total for just $22 here and savings as much as 45%. Alongside 15-grams of protein and just 1-grams of sugar per cookie, they also pack in nine essential amino acids and are individually packaged for when your on-the-go. This is a great way to boost your fiber intake (about 11-grams per) all while supplementing your daily protein regimen. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great alternative to give yourself an extra boost of protein throughout the day is with some of these Pure Protein Bars. Not only do they contain even more protein per bar than the Quest cookies, but you can score a 12-pack for just over $10 effectively saving you a couple bucks over today’s lead deal while providing even more protein. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price, and remember cancel the sub after the fact. 

Then head right over to Amazon’s promotion landing page to browse through the rest of the eligible options. Just remember your total has to hit $25 before you’ll see the additional $5 discount at checkout. 

While we are talking about your health routine, be sure to hit up today’s Sunny Health & Fitness Upright Exercise Bike deal at $90 off and everything else in our sports/fitness hub. We also still have Vega’s 12-pack Plant-Based Chocolate Protein Shakes on sale as well as Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle and more from $7. 

More on the Quest Protein Cookies:

  • YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar.
  • UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids.
  • FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.

