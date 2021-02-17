Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now up to 47% off at $16 + more from $7

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce Takeya Originals Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30, today’s deal is 47% off the going rate and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to keep your beverages cold for 24-hours or hot for up to 12, the temperature retention on this model is quite notable. The robust vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction here is ready to take a beating and the leak-proof spout lid is designed to keep your bag dry as well as offer “easy one-handed drinking/pouring.” Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More water bottle/tumbler deals:

More on the Takeya Originals Water Bottle:

Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-Free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat. This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leakproof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

