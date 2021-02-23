Samsung’s Dolby Audio 2.1 Ch Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer now $160 ($100 off)

Today only, the official eBay Best Buy store is offering the Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar With Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale. Regularly $250 at Best Buy, with similar models fetching around $235 at Amazon and on sale for $180 at Target, today’s deal is up to $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is a 2.1 channel sound bar with DTS, DTS Sound II, and Dolby Audio alongside the wireless subwoofer for extra bass. It also packs multi-connection Bluetooth allowing for two devices to link to your sound bar for seamless switching alongside the HDMI input. If you’re looking for a fast and easy audio upgrade, jump on this before the deal ends tonight. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For something very similar that will save you even more, take a look at the Samsung HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio and a wireless sub. This set comes in at $148 on Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 8,200 customers. You won’t get the multi-connection Bluetooth here, but it will certainly be a major upgrade over your internal speakers while still offering up wireless audio streaming.

But if you’re looking for a new TV altogether, we have plenty of deals to check out. Not only is LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup on sale, but we are also tracking deals from Samsung, Insignia, Sony and more from $330 with 70-inch models starting at $500. Head over to our home theater deal hub for additional offers including Belkin accessories, additional sound systems, and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite.

More on the Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W Sound Bar:

Go beyond what you see and experience more powerful sound with clear tones and deep bass in the HW-T510 Soundbar. Pairs seamlessly with your Samsung TV. Feel the rumble of deep bass from the wireless sub-woofer and stream music from your mobile, no strings attached.

