Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + 70-inch models from $500

-
$1,498

Amazon is now offering the 2020 model Sony A8H 55-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,498 shipped. Regularly $1,899, today’s deal is $402 under the going rate, slightly below Best Buy’s sale price, and the best we can find. This is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160 resolution) self-illuminating OLED panel with HDR compatibility, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and a Netflix calibrated mode. Built-in Android TV and Google Assistant allow for full voice control over thousands of apps including all of your favorite streaming services, while Alexa support is joined by HomeKit integrations and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for additional content streaming options. It has four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, optical audio, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. Head below for some 70-inch models starting from just $500, plus more from $330

A far more affordable option in the 55-inch category would be something like the 2020 model Samsung Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series – 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $548 shipped with solid ratings from over 23,000 Amazon customers. This one trades the Android TV integration out for built-in Alexa with direct voice command access to all of the best apps and streaming services. 

But you’ll want to browse through the list below for some of today’s 70-inch models from $500 as well a series of ongoing discounts from Insignia, Samsung, LG, and more from $330

More 4K TV deals:

Head over to our home theater guide for additional deals on 4K TVs, sound systems, and more. 

More on the Sony A8H 55-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K:

Sony’s best processor analyzes content to bring out OLED’s intense contrast with pure blacks, peak brightness and natural colors. X-Reality PRO upscale everything you watch to near 4K. Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks. Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming. 

