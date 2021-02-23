FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new lows from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpeck
Save 38% From $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case at $15.90. Down from the usual $25 going rate, you’re saving 36% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Speck’s CandyShell Pro case covers your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 8-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as soft-touch coating to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 395 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

If you’d rather refreshing other gear in your iPhone kit, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories guide. Today saw the second price drop to date go live on iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand at $40, which is live alongside all of the gear in Anker’s latest sale from $13.

Speck CandyShell Pro Case features:

The original sleek, dual-layer case, now stronger than ever, with a dual-layer perimeter that provides 8-Foot Drop Protection. Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating – CandyShell PRO is CandyShell, better than ever. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Speck

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for...
Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 ea...
Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazo...
Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof ou...
Grab the Victoria Cast Iron Grill Press for your BBQ ki...
Amazon’s best-selling Smith & Wesson Extreme...
Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upg...
iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand f...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Choetech MagSafe Charging Stand $10 (Save 50%), more

From $8 Learn More
50% off

Moment takes up to 50% off iPhone 12 cases, photography essentials, more

From $20 Learn More
20% off

Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must with its ergonomic design, more at $80

$80 Learn More
30% off

Honeywell’s HEPA air purifier preps your home for spring at $88.50 (30% off)

$88.50 Learn More
41% off

Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 each (41% off)

$14 Learn More
Reg. $65

Colgate’s hum Smart Toothbrush Kit hits the Amazon all-time low at $37.50 (Reg. $65)

$37.50 Learn More
$10 off

Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)

$26 Learn More
Reg. $169

This desk riser lets you switch between sitting and standing for $150 (Reg. $169)

$150 Learn More