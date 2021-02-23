Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases now up to 38% off at new lows from $16

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases and more starting at $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case at $15.90. Down from the usual $25 going rate, you’re saving 36% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low. Speck’s CandyShell Pro case covers your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 8-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as soft-touch coating to complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 395 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

If you’d rather refreshing other gear in your iPhone kit, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories guide. Today saw the second price drop to date go live on iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand at $40, which is live alongside all of the gear in Anker’s latest sale from $13.

Speck CandyShell Pro Case features:

The original sleek, dual-layer case, now stronger than ever, with a dual-layer perimeter that provides 8-Foot Drop Protection. Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating – CandyShell PRO is CandyShell, better than ever. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.

