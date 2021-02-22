The official Disney store is now offering up to 40% off Star Wars collectibles, themed apparel, backpacks, toys, and much more in its latest sale event. Using code SAVEMORE at checkout will knock between 20% and 40% off your purchase with a wide range of eligible options. Free shipping is available in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below for additional details and a notable deal on the Baby Yoda Magnetic Shoulder Plush seen above.

Alongside all of the eligible Star Wars collectibles, the deals fall into three categories: 20% off, 30% off, and 40% off. With options spanning plenty of different Disney franchises, from Pixar and Marvel to Star Wars and the classics, this is a great time to score some easy birthday gifts or fill out your personal collection.

One standout among the Star Wars collectibles and toys is the adorable Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush which drops down to $15.99 after you apply the code above. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, beating the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. “Hey, there’s a ‘Baby Yoda on your shoulder!” This is a 5-inch mini The Child plush with a magnetic fabric disc that goes under your shirt to hold him in place. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers.

Browse through the rest of the latest official Disney sale right here for even more deals starting from under $3. Just make sure you check out these LEGO Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches kits and all of the latest details regarding Kingdom Hearts landing on the Epic Game Store.

More on the The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush:

Star Wars collectibles: Hey, there’s a ”Baby Yoda” on your shoulder! The Child mini plush comes with a magnetic fabric disc that goes under your shirt. Place the Child on top and enjoy his adorable company wherever you go…Includes the Child plush figure and magnetic fabric disc…Place disc under your sleeve at the shoulder and magnet will allow the Child to sit in place…Detailed plush sculpting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!