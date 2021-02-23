FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $375 on OnePlus 8T Android smartphones with BOGO 50% off promotion

$375 off

OnePlus is now offering a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its 8T Android smartphone. Just add two of the devices to your cart and the total will drop to $1,123.50 shipped. Normally you’d pay $749 each, with today’s offer saving you $375 from the combined value and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage. Picking up two devices here is a great way to refresh not only your own handset, but a family member’s, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 170 customers and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to protect both of the OnePlus smartphones by grabbing an official case. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead, especially if you’ll be giving the 8T handsets to younger family members.

This morning saw the Samsung Galaxy Note20 go on sale at $200 off to join the all-new S21 lineup on sale for only the second time. But before you check out all of the other hardware discounts in our Android guide today, you’ll want to dive into all of the best app and game deals live right now for your new handset.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

