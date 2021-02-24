FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers S Pen support at $349 (Save $81)

-
Reg. $430 $349

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $349 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer amounts to $81 in savings, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 315 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $50. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, this well-reviewed alternative is just $15 and delivers much of the same design for less.

Otherwise, head on over to our Android deals hub for even more discounts. This morning saw the Google Pixel 4a 5G drop to $5 per month at Verizon alongside the standard 4a model for FREE. That’s on top of  Samsung’s 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone at $375 off, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

