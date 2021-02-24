DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable mid-week sale with one the best Architectural Digest magazine deals we have tracked this year. As is usually the case, the mid-week sale carries four titles at slightly lower prices than the typical weekend sales. This time around we are looking at Architectural Digest magazine, Clean Eating, Runner’s World, and Rotor Drone starting from $4.50 per year. Alongside the free delivery each month, DiscountMags will never charge sales tax for auto renew your subscriptions. Head below for a closer look.

While the other offers in the sale are quite notable, this is indeed one the best Architectural Digest magazine deals we have tracked in 2021. You can now score 1-year for $4.50 with free shipping. Regularly as much as $30 per year and currently on sale at Amazon for $5 on the 6-month subscription, today’s deal is at least 55% off the best best rating and the lowest we can find.

Here’s more details on what to expect from Architectural Digest magazine:

Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

More on Architectural Digest:

Architectural Digest magazine deals: The definitive design magazine, Architectural Digest takes you inside the world’s most beautiful homes. With stunning photography and the best writers, it is the premier interior design magazine, featuring classic and contemporary styles. Your subscription includes the annual special issues: Before & After and Designers Own Homes.

