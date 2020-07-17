Score Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles at up to $530 off

B&H is currently taking up to $530 off select previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard bundles headlined by the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration for $1,229 shipped. Originally you’d pay $1,299 for Apple’s cellular iPad Pro, with the bundled keyboard case adding another $349 into the mix. Today’s discount is as much as $419 in savings and marks the second-best we’ve seen on the pair. Apple’s cellular iPad Pro delivers a 12.9-inch display alongside Face ID, Apple Pencil support, and a USB-C port. Bundled with the Magic Keyboard, you’ll upgrade the iPad with a trackpad, floating hinge, and backlit keys. Dive into our iPad Pro review here and then see what the Magic Keyboard brings into the mix. Head below for more.

Throughout the sale, you’ll also find a selection of other iPad Pro configurations all bundled with the Magic Keyboard. Alongside more affordable options like the cellular iPad Pro 64GB at $1,148, there’s also higher-end models bundled with AppleCare+. Shop all of the discounts right here to save upwards of $530.

This morning we spotted a $50 discount on Apple’s latest iPad mini with various discounts across the board including cellular models. That’s on top of AirPods Pro at the second-best price to date of $215, and everything else you’ll find in our Apple guide.

More on 12.9-inch iPad Pro bundles:

Stay productive without being weighed down with the Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ with Magic Keyboard Kit. Measuring 12.9″ diagonally, the iPad Pro weighs just roughly a pound, making it very easy to take with you wherever you go. It’s also backed by the Apple A12X Bionic processor, which is powerful enough to handle 4K video editing.

