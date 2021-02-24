FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP acquires HyperX PC gaming peripherals business for $425 million

-
HP HyperX

We are getting some big news today in the PC gaming world as HP is set to purchase the HyperX peripherals business. In a move to bolster its PC gaming accessory offerings, HP is reportedly dishing out $425 million to acquire HyperX — the gaming accessory arm of Kingston. This will bring a series of top-tier mice, keyboards, headsets, and microphones (as well as some console-related gear) into HP’s PC gaming stable, allowing it to compete with some of the biggest names in the space more so than ever before. Head below for additional details. 

HP acquires HyperX peripherals

HP has been making some headway in the PC gaming world with its Omen line as of late, but it still trails behind major players like Corsair, Logitech, and Razer (in the accessory department, especially). Arguably rolling the popular HyperX gear into its stable of gaming PCs will help it compete much closer with the aforementioned brands while offering up its Omen customers a far more trusted and extensive lineup of what are now (sort of) first-party peripherals. It will also allow HP to tap into a business projected to be worth somewhere in the $12.2 billion range over the next few years. 

“HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we’re thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family,” the HP CEO Enrique Lores stated in a press release regarding the manner. 

For $425 million HP isn’t getting the entire Kingston/HyperX peripherals business here. Well, it will take over the gaming side of things, but Kingston will retain its storage and memory divisions including “DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.”

The deal is expected to finalize in the second quarter of 2021, pending the usual regulatory reviews and legalities. Reports suggest we will see a new line of HyperX gear via HP over the next few years. 

9to5Toys’ Take

As brands like Corsair and others snatch up smaller PC companies and the like, HP is looking to get in on the action, and HyperX is a big one. Not only are the HyperX Cloud-series headsets among the most popular out there, and carry stellar reviews on Amazon, but the brand also just announced its first 60% keyboard with the Alloy Origin 60 and more at CES 2021. We have been big fans of HyperX PC gaming gear for a while (here’s our hands-on review of the HyperX Cloud Revolver) and it looks like the folks at HP have, too. 

