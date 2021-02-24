Fans of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 can now look forward to the remaster on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This comes after the refreshed game debuted on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September. While next-generation upgrades are always welcome, a Switch port arguably steals the show since it’s the first time Nintendo owners will have access to the remaster. Next-generation consoles will go where Switch cannot, though, with up to 120 FPS support at 1080p or 60fps when played natively in 4K. Continue reading to learn more.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater forges ahead

It doesn’t matter if you’ve gone all-in on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, or PlayStation 5, Activision wants to ensure everyone has access to the remastered copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. This time around there’s more content including a secret skater called “The Ripper,” along with retro gear for Create-A-Skater, and more skins for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen.

While next-generation console owners can already play the version that debuted several months back, this update offers a “true next-gen experience [with] improved resolution, spatial audio, high-fidelity atmospherics, and more.” This paves the way for “120 FPS at 1080P, or 60 FPS in native 4K.” Players will also notice “sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, and lens flare, plus enhanced skater textures and more.”

Pricing and availability

There’s good news and bad news. The good news is that next-generation console owners will be able to get their Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fix next month, with an official launch slated for March 26. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer for a specific release date as Activision has only promised that the game will launch sometime in 2021.

Pre-orders are already live at Amazon and pricing starts at $39.99. As with many next-generation upgrades, players are able to enjoy an update within the same console family free of charge. If you’ve already purchased the game and would like to cash in on the new features found in the Digital Deluxe edition, Activision will only charge you $10 to upgrade.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I have yet to personally take the remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 for a spin, this update could the thing that pushes me over the edge. I spent countless hours playing these games as a kid and would undoubtedly enjoy taking a trip down memory lane.

Some may be appalled by the thought of modernizing an old game, but I’ve tried diving back into enough nostalgic titles to know that a fresh coat of paint can go a long way toward making games with frustrating controls and laughable graphics much more enjoyable to play.

